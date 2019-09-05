Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $506,080; Tiger Eye Capital Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 85.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 9,806 shares with $993,000 value, down from 65,592 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $360.61B valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 2.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 35.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 6,326 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,558 shares with $934,000 value, down from 17,884 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $295.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 1.04 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 40,142 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Co reported 208,441 shares stake. 11,813 are held by Peavine Capital Limited Liability Co. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trustco Financial Bank N Y invested in 59,072 shares. Moreover, Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 4.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 593,391 shares. 245,085 are owned by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited. Guild Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,268 shares. Sonata Capital Gp invested in 0.24% or 3,907 shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Mngmt has 0.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,250 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 40,727 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 34,403 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il stated it has 537,363 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Price Michael F has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 21.65% above currents $69.87 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 11,172 shares to 29,910 valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 22,709 shares and now owns 278,984 shares. Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.20 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.65 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 12.32% above currents $112.78 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,200 shares.