Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Stake in Verisign (VRSN) as Stock Rose; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Holding

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $166.42. About 40,360 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 45,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 57,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 33,315 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 20.91 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 197 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 51,996 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 2,505 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc invested in 2,984 shares. First In holds 315 shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 92,100 are held by Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Co. Fruth Invest Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 23,395 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 163,352 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0% or 443 shares.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.27 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9,745 shares to 20,385 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 83,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

