Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $4.23 Million; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Declined, Cove Street Capital Has Raised by $1.34 Million Its Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 71,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,446 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 147,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 10.30M shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 122,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 629,840 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 507,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 18.68 million shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,101 shares. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 44,999 shares. The California-based Menta Ltd Co has invested 0.46% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Adage Capital Grp Limited Company has 1.16 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 0.06% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 2.18% or 431,560 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,901 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 726,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 104,892 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp has 600,000 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 289,400 shares. Estabrook Mgmt stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp reported 3.25 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 31,957 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment reported 47 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 77,706 shares to 880,357 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 85,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,666 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock or 83,000 shares. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 5,726 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 7.60M are owned by Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 0.09% or 2,185 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 36,524 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 29,086 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc. First Financial In owns 3,755 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). United Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 339,640 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Asset Management holds 4,135 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 53,400 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 4.40 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.47 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 53,879 shares to 196,418 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 21,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.