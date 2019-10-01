Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $4.69 Million; Miracle Mile Advisors Raised Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Valuation Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 3,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 26,233 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 22,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $127.86. About 2.70M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 34,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 18,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 53,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 607,679 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.28 million for 13.69 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 132,827 shares to 174,246 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Citigroup reported 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 100,742 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 8,998 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 36,191 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brave Asset Inc has invested 1.49% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lsv Asset Management invested 0.99% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Steinberg Asset Management Limited Company holds 4.53% or 35,638 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 14 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.06% or 285,275 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Limited has 173,126 shares. Advisory Service Incorporated holds 2,483 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability owns 1.81% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 85,492 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.70M shares. Hillsdale holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 410 shares. Bowen Hanes And Comm accumulated 2.44% or 494,258 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.41% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Eagle Mgmt Lc holds 3.91 million shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 98,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Liability Com. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3.22 million shares. Burney has 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 57,723 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.58% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 450,384 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 10,510 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,432 shares to 41,008 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 14,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,416 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY).