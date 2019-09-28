Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut By $4.69 Million Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake; United Guardian Has 0.82 Sentiment

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 64.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 34,719 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 18,978 shares with $2.57 million value, down from 53,697 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $40.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.29 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

United Guardian Inc (UG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 9 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 11 cut down and sold holdings in United Guardian Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Guardian Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 759 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, makes, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $85.68 million. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. It has a 20.4 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. for 13,517 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 71,274 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 27,910 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 78,601 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity. Shares for $31,024 were bought by Elcan Patricia F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2.56 million shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 2,440 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 6.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Next Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 321 shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Blair William & Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd accumulated 49,200 shares. Investment House Ltd holds 3,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 2,262 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs invested in 98,224 shares. Blackrock holds 19.49M shares. Paradigm Asset Lc reported 8,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 5,950 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv owns 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 13,226 shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29 million for 13.96 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) stake by 179,980 shares to 364,534 valued at $62.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 16,540 shares and now owns 51,232 shares. First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) was raised too.