Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Borgwarner (BWA) Holding by $591,546; Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 356,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 331,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 119,395 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 15,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 9,812 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 919,241 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60M for 9.24 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 83,100 shares to 114,600 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 8,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

