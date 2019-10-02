Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Boosted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 326.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 23,415 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 30,579 shares with $10.61 million value, up from 7,164 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $15.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $262.21. About 1.71 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 26.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 2,828 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 7,726 shares with $1.00M value, down from 10,554 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $207.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $368.2. About 2.85M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), Mary Dillon, Has Just Spent US$308k Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty Director Buys $87M In Shares, Sending Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty, Teekay Offshore Partners, and U.S. Steel Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty rallies after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 38,256 shares to 9,601 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 9,934 shares and now owns 250,042 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 9.70% above currents $262.21 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 17 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 30. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $27500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 30. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Piper Jaffray downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $25000 target. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 30 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 1.16% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 624 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 597 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Catalyst Capital Lc reported 0.62% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sumitomo Life has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.90 million shares stake. Nuwave Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 79 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 5,093 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 173 shares. American Money Mngmt Lc invested in 575 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation reported 2.33% stake.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $59.20 million activity. Dillon Mary N bought $308,321 worth of stock. Another trade for 243,849 shares valued at $58.89M was made by HEILBRONN CHARLES on Thursday, September 26.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $428.25’s average target is 16.31% above currents $368.2 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bainco holds 10,532 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt Grp Llc reported 97,304 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,842 shares. Aviance Cap Limited owns 31,044 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.25% or 1,216 shares. 5,671 were accumulated by Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Griffin Asset holds 32,183 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 50,835 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 0% or 9,958 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP invested in 2,271 shares. 1St Source Bankshares invested in 13,622 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc holds 4,058 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 573 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 42,363 shares to 49,519 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 3,665 shares and now owns 34,881 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing Superiority – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing price target lowered at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.