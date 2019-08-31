Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased Its Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) as Valuation Declined; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Trimmed Its Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 9,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 74,148 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 83,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 1.49 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,668 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 413,489 shares. Burney holds 0.15% or 55,856 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 45.52 million shares. Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability holds 35,747 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 14,255 shares. 5,249 were accumulated by Sunbelt Securities Inc. 9,273 are held by Da Davidson Company. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.05% or 6,743 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 432,300 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ar Asset Management reported 10,172 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 0.17% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, First Personal Fincl Services has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 33,663 shares stake.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $124,899 were bought by Young Ray G.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 9,393 shares to 12,831 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Services Group holds 21,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 20,044 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 952,099 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Proshare Limited reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 6,392 shares. Oppenheimer Close Limited Liability Co invested in 81,477 shares. Hrt Financial Lc owns 4,639 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,860 shares. Price Michael F reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.11% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 35,701 shares. Grace And White Inc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 201,137 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 10,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $36.78M for 27.64 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.