OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Both OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 156 9.01 N/A 1.53 100.91

In table 1 we can see OneSpan Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. salesforce.com inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. Its rival salesforce.com inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. OneSpan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for OneSpan Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93

The consensus price target of OneSpan Inc. is $19.5, with potential upside of 44.66%. Competitively salesforce.com inc. has an average price target of $182.68, with potential upside of 20.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that OneSpan Inc. looks more robust than salesforce.com inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OneSpan Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 84.4% respectively. About 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors OneSpan Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.