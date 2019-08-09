OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

Since OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.56 N/A -0.17 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights OneSpan Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OneSpan Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown OneSpan Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of OneSpan Inc. is $19.67, with potential upside of 44.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares and 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. About 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has 12.9% stronger performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.