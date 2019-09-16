OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Both OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.99 N/A -0.17 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.45 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OneSpan Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OneSpan Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.12 beta indicates that OneSpan Inc. is 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OneSpan Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of OneSpan Inc. is $19.5, with potential upside of 18.97%. Competitively Nuance Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 25.79%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than OneSpan Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares and 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. About 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Nuance Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has weaker performance than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats OneSpan Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.