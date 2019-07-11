OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

As Application Software businesses, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.67 N/A -0.17 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 32 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see OneSpan Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OneSpan Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited has 17.1 and 16.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSpan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OneSpan Inc. and Arco Platform Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

$19.67 is OneSpan Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.94%. Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $46 average target price and a 1.68% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than Arco Platform Limited, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of OneSpan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited beats OneSpan Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.