OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Vanguard Group Upped Financial Instns (FISI) Stake By $589,653

Analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to report $0.06 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. OSPN’s profit would be $2.41M giving it 63.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, OneSpan Inc.’s analysts see -185.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 280,309 shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has declined 29.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Financial Instns Inc (FISI) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 21,839 shares as Financial Instns Inc (FISI)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 703,408 shares with $19.12 million value, up from 681,569 last quarter. Financial Instns Inc now has $452.83 million valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 18,359 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 12.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company has market cap of $610.46 million. The firm offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solution; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases.

Among 3 analysts covering OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. OneSpan had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of OSPN in report on Thursday, February 21 to “In-Line” rating.

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) stake by 35,447 shares to 3.57M valued at $110.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 2.36M shares and now owns 20.33 million shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FISI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 2.29% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 21,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 47,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 1,968 shares. 773 were reported by Pnc Financial Service Group. Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 35,265 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru holds 422,594 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership owns 14,490 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 0% or 204,110 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 10,180 shares. Menta Cap Lc owns 19,895 shares. Blackrock reported 1.22M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.02% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Ameriprise owns 69,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc reported 12,827 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $329,900 activity. BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY also bought $28,330 worth of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) on Friday, May 3. DUGAN JOSEPH L bought $301,570 worth of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) on Thursday, May 2.

