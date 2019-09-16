OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) At $16.39 Forms Bottom; Shutterfly (SFLY)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 95 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 76 cut down and sold their holdings in Shutterfly Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 31.11 million shares, down from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Shutterfly Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 35 Increased: 56 New Position: 39.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) formed multiple bottom with $15.41 target or 6.00% below today’s $16.39 share price. OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) has $661.10M valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 142,521 shares traded. OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has declined 14.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.04 per share. OSPN’s profit will be $5.65 million for 29.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by OneSpan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock has $2200 highest and $1700 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 18.97% above currents $16.39 stock price. OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 12.5% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. for 974,573 shares. Freshford Capital Management Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 9.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. has 2.82% invested in the company for 284,020 shares. The New York-based Ulysses Management Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Omni Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 583,873 shares.

Shutterfly, Inc. manufactures and retails personalized services and products primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as in the European Community. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions divisions. It has a 231.41 P/E ratio. It offers a range of personalized photo services and products that enable clients to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

It closed at $50.91 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly Acquisition News: SFLY Stock Surges on Takeover Talk – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 16.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.