OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 14 21.03 29.89M -0.17 0.00 Workiva Inc. 47 0.00 31.71M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights OneSpan Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 206,851,211.07% 1.5% 1.1% Workiva Inc. 67,054,345.53% 534.9% -22%

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Workiva Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OneSpan Inc. and Workiva Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.5 is OneSpan Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares and 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares. OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Workiva Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.