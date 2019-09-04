OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparison side by side

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.41 N/A -0.17 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.07 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OneSpan Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.12 beta means OneSpan Inc.’s volatility is 112.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OneSpan Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

OneSpan Inc.’s upside potential is 44.23% at a $19.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 62.91%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than OneSpan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares and 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.4% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.