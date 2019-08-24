OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Contrasting side by side

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00 Phunware Inc. 18 2.42 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phunware Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. OneSpan Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OneSpan Inc. and Phunware Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OneSpan Inc.’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 44.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has 12.9% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.