OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) Comparison side by side

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.85 N/A -0.17 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights OneSpan Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3. Competitively, Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OneSpan Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.49% for OneSpan Inc. with average price target of $19.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OneSpan Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 79.2% respectively. 16.5% are OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.