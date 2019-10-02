OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Comparing side by side

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 14 21.03 29.89M -0.17 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 7 0.00 88.84M -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see OneSpan Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 206,422,651.93% 1.5% 1.1% MobileIron Inc. 1,265,527,065.53% -81.6% -22.1%

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.12 beta. MobileIron Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OneSpan Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. OneSpan Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for OneSpan Inc. and MobileIron Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of OneSpan Inc. is $19.5, with potential upside of 38.89%. MobileIron Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 27.80% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that OneSpan Inc. seems more appealing than MobileIron Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OneSpan Inc. and MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 71.2% respectively. OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. was less bullish than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats MobileIron Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.