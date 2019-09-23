OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.77 N/A -0.17 0.00 Intuit Inc. 263 10.30 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OneSpan Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Volatility and Risk

OneSpan Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intuit Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. Its rival Intuit Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. OneSpan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OneSpan Inc. and Intuit Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

The upside potential is 28.63% for OneSpan Inc. with average price target of $19.5. Competitively Intuit Inc. has a consensus price target of $292.63, with potential upside of 8.60%. The information presented earlier suggests that OneSpan Inc. looks more robust than Intuit Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OneSpan Inc. and Intuit Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 91.2%. Insiders held 16.4% of OneSpan Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has weaker performance than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats OneSpan Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.