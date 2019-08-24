OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.69 N/A -8.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.12 beta. DropCar Inc. has a 2.86 beta and it is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OneSpan Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OneSpan Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.66% and an $19.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OneSpan Inc. and DropCar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 1.6%. OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.4%. Competitively, 9.4% are DropCar Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has 12.9% stronger performance while DropCar Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.