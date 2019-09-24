OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.77 N/A -0.17 0.00 Domo Inc. 31 3.00 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights OneSpan Inc. and Domo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OneSpan Inc. and Domo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. Its rival Domo Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. OneSpan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Domo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OneSpan Inc. and Domo Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 28.63% for OneSpan Inc. with average price target of $19.5. Domo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 44.43% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Domo Inc. looks more robust than OneSpan Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Domo Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Domo Inc.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Domo Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.