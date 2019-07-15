OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.82 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 61 9.60 N/A 1.39 49.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Table 2 shows OneSpan Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

OneSpan Inc. has a beta of 2.1 and its 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

2.5 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. Its rival Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. OneSpan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

OneSpan Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 30.78% for OneSpan Inc. with average target price of $19.67. On the other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -19.42% and its average target price is $60.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OneSpan Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 90%. 16.5% are OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors OneSpan Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.