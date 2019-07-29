OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

As Business Services businesses, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 WEX Inc. 191 6.18 N/A 3.12 64.06

Demonstrates OneSmart International Education Group Limited and WEX Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and WEX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Meanwhile, WEX Inc.’s average price target is $219.83, while its potential upside is 1.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of WEX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of WEX Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -2.45% -1.85% -4.89% 1.27% -23.29% 2.18% WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than WEX Inc.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.