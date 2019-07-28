OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Both OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 135 10.23 N/A 3.58 39.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Verisk Analytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OneSmart International Education Group Limited is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Verisk Analytics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Verisk Analytics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Verisk Analytics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Verisk Analytics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $121.6 average target price and a -20.27% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 12.59%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -2.45% -1.85% -4.89% 1.27% -23.29% 2.18% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited has weaker performance than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.