OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Since OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.17 N/A 1.44 5.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Asta Funding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.59% are OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Asta Funding Inc. has 57.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend while Asta Funding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Asta Funding Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.