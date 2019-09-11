OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Reaches $7.24 After 8.00% Down Move; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Sentiment Is 1.07

The stock of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 74,855 shares traded. OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) has declined 26.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ONE News: 14/05/2018 – Greenwoods Adds OneSmart International Education Group Ltd.: 13F; 03/05/2018 OneSmart 2Q Rev $104.8MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.17B company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $6.66 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ONE worth $93.76M less.

Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 321 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 286 sold and decreased their holdings in Sherwin Williams Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 67.67 million shares, down from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sherwin Williams Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 20 to 16 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 244 Increased: 233 New Position: 88.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand.

The stock increased 1.09% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $527.4. About 497,381 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $49.12 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 42.41 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.