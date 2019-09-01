OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 TransUnion 71 6.31 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and TransUnion.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of OneSmart International Education Group Limited and TransUnion.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OneSmart International Education Group Limited are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. TransUnion can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 0.81% and its average target price is $84.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OneSmart International Education Group Limited and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 0% respectively. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 12.59%. Competitively, 0.5% are TransUnion’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend while TransUnion had bullish trend.

Summary

TransUnion beats on 9 of the 9 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.