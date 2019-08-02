OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Comparison side by side

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 31 5.05 N/A 0.78 45.03

Table 1 highlights OneSmart International Education Group Limited and HMS Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OneSmart International Education Group Limited and HMS Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OneSmart International Education Group Limited is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, HMS Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. HMS Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and HMS Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of HMS Holdings Corp. is $38, which is potential 8.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.6% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares and 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 12.59%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend while HMS Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.