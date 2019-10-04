OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Comparing side by side

As Business Services companies, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 7 0.00 52.24M -1.06 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 12 0.34 103.15M 1.54 7.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 706,901,217.86% 0% 0% Avaya Holdings Corp. 846,185,397.87% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OneSmart International Education Group Limited is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Avaya Holdings Corp. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Avaya Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Avaya Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 0%. About 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited has stronger performance than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Avaya Holdings Corp. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.