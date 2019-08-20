Oneok (OKE) Stake Upped by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc; Institute For Wealth Management Has Boosted Position in Tesla (TSLA) as Market Value Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 150.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 21,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 35,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47B, up from 14,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 1.00M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $226.47. About 3.08 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts from suppliers to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 30/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the group’s critical feedback has been helpful; 03/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Musk Drives Tesla Off The Road; 27/03/2018 – Problem Magnet: From a source at Tesla: email sent today suggests last-minute end-of-quarter display vehicle blowout underway; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk Made Less Than The Typical Tesla Employee In 2017 — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NTSB SAYS DOES NOT, AT THIS TIME, ANTICIPATE AUTOPILOT BEING A PART OF INVESTIGATION; 18/04/2018 – Tesla Could Benefit from China’s New Rules for Foreign Auto Makers; 20/04/2018 – Cal-OSHA had recently opened an investigation into Tesla’s workplace injuries after a RevealNews.org report which said the electric car maker; 04/04/2018 – Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that China is “so huge” it may ultimately pass the U.S. in sales for the electric vehicle company; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 851 were accumulated by Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma. 700,536 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 185,738 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 82,042 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Ltd accumulated 2,143 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,721 shares to 16,382 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,974 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 829 shares to 18,325 shares, valued at $2.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,235 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).