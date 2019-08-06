Oneok (OKE) Stake Maintained by Nbw Capital Llc; Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $780,000

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 324,497 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 141,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 178,700 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. The insider GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254. AVERY PAUL E also bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares to 4.79 million shares, valued at $70.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 299,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares to 17,275 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).