Oneok (OKE) Stake Boosted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc; As Equifax (EFX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.15 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 43,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 200,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, down from 244,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $142.85. About 846,254 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 150.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 21,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 35,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 billion, up from 14,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.15 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,649 were reported by Welch Limited Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2.91M shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 400 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 191,666 shares. Ameritas Investment invested in 0.04% or 11,326 shares. Moreover, First Dallas Inc has 1.99% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 29,981 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Principal Financial Group Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Legacy Private Tru owns 5,850 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 80,077 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Limited Liability has invested 6.26% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lord Abbett Lc reported 1.06 million shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 31,973 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 144 shares to 3,165 shares, valued at $346.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,639 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 4,641 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,650 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 65 shares. Allstate invested in 7,345 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Limited reported 25,788 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research invested 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn owns 90 shares. 75,166 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 240,000 shares. Nomura Holding Inc holds 22,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 200,904 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.7% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,791 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $184.97 million for 24.46 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 813,196 shares to 13.86 million shares, valued at $748.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consol (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

