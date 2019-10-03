Oneok (OKE) Shares Rose While Nbw Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $486,812; Golar Lng LTD Bermud (GLNG) Holder Cna Financial Has Increased Its Stake by $367,200 as Stock Declined

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermud (GLNG) by 58.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 55,553 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 35,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 1.99 million shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 7,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 141,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, down from 148,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 1.80M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,440 are held by Fort Washington Inc Oh. Family Mgmt Corp has 3,623 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.92% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 9,350 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company has invested 0.15% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). D E Shaw Co invested in 211,742 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marietta Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 3,700 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 3,579 were accumulated by Rench Wealth Management. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 1.19% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Churchill Mgmt Corporation accumulated 256,854 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 118,042 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited holds 10,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jones Financial Lllp invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 75,509 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73 million for 23.88 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.