Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Lowered Its Holding; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increases Holding in Visteon Com New (VC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (VC) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 5,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, up from 8,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 355,051 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 90.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 4,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 5,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 2.79 million shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE)

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by MANZO ROBERT.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,066 shares to 66,330 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,243 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,302 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0.4% or 171,825 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 39,382 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 3,530 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 43,042 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.96M shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,709 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company accumulated 16,754 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 4,328 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2,300 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 82,638 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 17,269 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 12,912 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 6,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.49% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ls Advisors Limited Co invested in 8,760 shares. Cv Starr Tru invested in 7.62% or 248,220 shares. Ok holds 0.25% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 33,953 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 2,000 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.14% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tocqueville Asset Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 18,328 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 507 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 33,837 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 7.34M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust Communications holds 0% or 2,995 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 35,433 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 154,399 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 96,889 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Ultra Short Bond Fd #108 (FULIX) by 88,991 shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $55.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,930 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund #57 (PRHYX).