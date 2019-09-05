Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position by $25.93 Million; As 2U (TWOU) Stock Price Declined, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 375,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 14.50M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, down from 14.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 975,503 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 16,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 752,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, down from 768,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 872,605 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.82 EPS, down 446.67% or $0.67 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in 2U, Inc. (TWOU) of Expanded Class Period, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 2U, Inc. Investors (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LB CARB GVA TWOU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,920 shares to 211,725 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 119,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 220,880 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Corp holds 3.24% or 1.19 million shares. Salem Counselors holds 98 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bright Rock Mngmt Llc accumulated 43,600 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 21,735 shares. 17,000 were reported by Highland Cap Mgmt Lp. Prtnrs Gp Hldgs Ag owns 6,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 656,931 shares. 39,685 were reported by First Dallas Securities Inc. South State Corp owns 135 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 17,600 shares. Advisory Research accumulated 1.79% or 1.33 million shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.