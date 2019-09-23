Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Increased Stake by $772,618

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 4,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 80,985 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, up from 76,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $174.79. About 3.37M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 55,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 209,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 264,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 1.42M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 229,800 shares to 486,800 shares, valued at $26.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 354,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Winch Advisory Limited Co reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Limited, Oklahoma-based fund reported 75,509 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 1,413 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Motco accumulated 199 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 344,876 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arvest National Bank Division reported 10,075 shares stake. Chemical National Bank owns 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,655 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com reported 28,694 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 97,884 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 33,907 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.2% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 181,714 shares. America First Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Co owns 73,997 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.70 million for 25.00 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Menora Mivtachim has 620,677 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,760 shares. Rmb Cap Llc invested in 1.16% or 265,019 shares. Riverpark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 75,054 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 1.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin Currie Ltd invested in 1.82% or 146,689 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Com has 177,610 shares. Leavell Inv Inc owns 64,930 shares. Psagot House Limited owns 169,655 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle reported 353,102 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group stated it has 80,734 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Korea Corporation has invested 0.91% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).