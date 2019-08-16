Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Nbw Capital Raised Stake by $532,404 as Share Price Rose; Estee Lauder (EL) Holder New England Research & Management Cut Its Stake by $523,875 as Market Valuation Rose

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 141,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 1.28M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 11,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $175.43. About 2.07 million shares traded or 56.04% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Give Its Investors Even More Good News This Week – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 15,853 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim reported 73,729 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company owns 25,820 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 771,652 shares. Markston Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares. Jennison Limited Liability reported 2.30M shares stake. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru Communication holds 0.03% or 3,016 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4,232 shares. Wespac Advsr Lc reported 2.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Community Bankshares Na owns 394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Van Eck Associates, New York-based fund reported 4,461 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2,864 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,787 shares to 58,746 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Early preview of Estee Lauder earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 15,850 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).