Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Nbw Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $486,812 as Market Value Rose; As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mackay Shields Cut by $7.90 Million Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 272,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 484,510 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, down from 756,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 2.28M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Will Have Exclusive ‘First Look’ Rights on Projects Developed by Noah, Day Zero; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – NOW EXPECT OVER $300 MLN IN RUN-RATE SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues is Back, Remade for a New Generation of Preschoolers; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q REV. $3.15B, EST. $3.04B; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT PLUS DEAL IS WITH TELENOR IN NORDICS

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 7,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 141,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 148,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 2.08 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.11 million for 8.22 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 21,906 shares to 73,106 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 154,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 24.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.