Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Has Raised Position by $15.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Rose, Hikari Tsushin Increased Its Holding by $2.72 Million

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 219,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.50M, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 554,036 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 2.28M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd accumulated 208,360 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.23% or 992,208 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 4,850 shares. Fil Ltd has 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 0.06% or 24,550 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridgewater Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 108,515 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 0.29% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 15,286 shares. 53,300 are owned by South Dakota Council. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.49% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 920,614 shares. Kistler owns 22,415 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.86% or 367,811 shares. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 9,288 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 8,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association owns 204,123 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 29,981 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.03% or 3,755 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,756 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20.33 million were reported by State Street. Opus Investment reported 50,200 shares. Greystone Managed Invests accumulated 0.15% or 35,880 shares. Verity And Verity Lc accumulated 0.54% or 33,990 shares. First Advsr Lp invested in 108,087 shares. Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 127,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested in 2,992 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Company has 6.26% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1.55 million shares to 38 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 529,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.56M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).