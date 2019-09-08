Oneok (OKE) Share Value Rose While Alps Advisors Trimmed by $5.01 Million Its Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jennison Associates Cut Stake by $7.92 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 149,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.93 million, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 72,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 693,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.46M, down from 766,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.72M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Commercial Bank accumulated 5,151 shares. Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,321 shares. Martin & Com Tn has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund stated it has 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0% or 100 shares. Asset Management stated it has 77,851 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors reported 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 41,112 shares. Chemung Canal Communication invested in 29,010 shares. Cibc Ww, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 801,696 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd owns 4.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.17M shares. Foundation Resources Management stated it has 227,531 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 0.01% or 170 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.58% or 432,293 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,177 shares to 808,553 shares, valued at $85.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 36,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). One Cap Ltd Llc has 4,372 shares. South State reported 135 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc reported 0.16% stake. Advisor Partners Lc has 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,693 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 17,237 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 6,245 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.31% or 56,234 shares. Qs Invsts Limited stated it has 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 65 shares. Nomura reported 32,368 shares stake. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Lc has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Wespac Advsr Limited Liability has 2.16% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 44,803 shares. Nordea Invest has 117,291 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.