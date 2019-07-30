Oneok (OKE) Position Raised by Regions Financial Corp; Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) as Share Value Rose

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 42,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,876 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.00 million, up from 358,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.8. About 2.26M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,117 shares to 18,748 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IJH) by 47,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Navellier Associates has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 9,498 shares. 4,541 were accumulated by Tctc Limited Liability Co. Bessemer Gru holds 0.04% or 156,088 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.47% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company reported 29,375 shares. Cohen Cap holds 0.2% or 11,714 shares. 33,837 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. 57,955 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc owns 1,625 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment has 0.49% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 21,507 shares. Moreover, Caxton Assocs Lp has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2,992 shares. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 117,555 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 868,811 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,188 shares to 1,603 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd C (NYSE:ACN) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

