Oneok (OKE) Position Maintained by Washington Trust Bank; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined While Grs Advisors Raised Position

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 2565.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 5,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 5,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38M shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IYR) by 241,791 shares to 313 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (EMB) by 265,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (GWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

