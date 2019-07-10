Oneok (OKE) Position Held by Nbw Capital Llc; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding Held by Hodges Capital Management Inc

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 141,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 1.33M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 7,073 shares as the company's stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,887 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 73,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.67M shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant'; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares to 816,082 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

