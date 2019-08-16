Oneok (OKE) Market Value Rose While Sun Life Financial Raised Its Stake; Shareholder First Washington Lifted Vicor (VICR) Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 25,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 1.28M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 147,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 118,441 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28,877 shares to 131,051 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,723 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.5% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Washington-based Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.74% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 10,200 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 151,629 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,261 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 147,180 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,466 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 7,047 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 6,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 48,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 339 shares.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vicor Corporation (VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, VICR, HA – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor’s CEO to receive the 2019 IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award – GlobeNewswire” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Give Its Investors Even More Good News This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.