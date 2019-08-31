Oneok (OKE) Market Value Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped by $15.91 Million Its Position; Tudor Investment Et Al Upped Albany International (AIN) Stake

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Albany International Corporation (AIN) by 182.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 13,335 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 4,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Albany International Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 83,263 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.65M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 25,420 shares to 9,638 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,330 shares, and cut its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd.

More notable recent Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Pricing of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albany International Corp/DE/ 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 were reported by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,560 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 46,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 2,838 shares. 11,060 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 59,793 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 80,200 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 69,740 shares. 31,509 were reported by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Lc reported 27 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 0% or 11,130 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 583,727 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 5,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company reported 14,694 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 204,569 were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 3,900 were reported by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 394 shares stake. Robecosam Ag stated it has 40,930 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ipswich Incorporated holds 0.21% or 8,989 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hightower Trust Service Lta invested in 15,844 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Parkside Fincl National Bank & Trust reported 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 5,850 are held by Legacy Private. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 40,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2,866 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 160,721 shares.