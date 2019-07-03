Oneok (OKE) Holding Has Upped by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; As Discovery Class C (DISCK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder River Road Asset Management Lifted Its Position

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (DISCK) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 1.37 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,347 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, up from 91,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 1.19M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 22,960 shares to 316,761 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Computer Programs And Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 223,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,241 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discovery to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Tuesday, August 6 – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Signs Tiger Woods for Its Upcoming “Netflix of Golf” – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of July 19th Options Trading For Discovery (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About KKR & Co Inc. (KKR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares to 780 shares, valued at $81.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,667 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 25,887 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.82% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Reaves W H And holds 1.44M shares. Qs Ltd invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 14,000 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Markston Ltd Liability owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.77% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 232,339 shares. Commerce State Bank has 0.28% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nomura has 32,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,756 were reported by North Star Invest. Franklin Incorporated reported 1.04M shares stake. Jefferies Group Limited invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.