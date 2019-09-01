Oneok (OKE) Holding Has Raised by Chickasaw Capital Management Llc; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Has Raised by $322,890 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.87M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 223,867 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 2,399 shares to 26,610 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 522,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.02% or 5,500 shares. 66,399 are owned by Cohen Steers Inc. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 150 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors invested in 223,218 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 63,715 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Stifel holds 0% or 53,096 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 471,179 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.01% or 12,110 shares. Essex Ser stated it has 0.1% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Glenview State Bank Dept has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 11,335 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 800 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co reported 133,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & holds 0.12% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 391,774 are held by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Prudential Public reported 0.25% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 2,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 522,776 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.11% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Sei has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 101,756 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp invested in 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Garrison Bradford And Associate invested in 0.26% or 4,420 shares. Wright Serv has 20,601 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mason Street Lc accumulated 58,721 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd reported 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).