Oneok (OKE) Holder Symphony Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Kazazian Asset Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48M shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 06/05/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Goldman’s $1b bankers are benchmark in Asia’s wealth race; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: David Solomon to Serve as Sole President, Operating Chief; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Takes Troubled Portuguese Loan to the U.K.’s Top Court

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 1.34M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,940 shares to 4,628 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19M for 24.76 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.