Oneok (OKE) Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; As Ametek New (AME) Shares Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped by $983,836 Its Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 57,789 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 45,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 1.26 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 2.12M shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt reported 576,031 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 537,537 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,822 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 291,512 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 206 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 2,969 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0.01% or 4,014 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank Corp invested in 0.02% or 38,528 shares. Pictet North America Sa owns 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 5,560 shares. Invesco owns 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.18M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has 0.77% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 91,617 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 110,976 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 93,220 shares. Pnc Serv Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 204,975 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 1.72M shares to 625,784 shares, valued at $46.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMETEK Inc (New) (AME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navistar International Corp (Prn) by 8.99 million shares to 29.00 million shares, valued at $29.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 8,184 shares. Clearbridge Invests accumulated 3.13 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Limited Com holds 8.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 154,150 shares. 36,217 are owned by Aqr Cap Management. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co holds 11,389 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 42,112 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp reported 824,941 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 0.01% or 3,628 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Duncker Streett owns 347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 1.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 42,756 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn Inc reported 380 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 1.04M shares.